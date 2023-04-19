Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 2.82 percent from 3.15 percent a week earlier, Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 2.82 percent from 3.15 percent a week earlier, Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Inflation slowed down to 0.04% in the period from April 11-17, 2023.

In annual terms, the rate of price growth continued to decline � to 2.82% year-on-year," the statement said.

This is the minimum level of inflation in Russia since March 2020, when it was 2.5 percent.