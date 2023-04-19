UrduPoint.com

Russia's Inflation In Annual Terms In April Down To 2.82% - Economic Development Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms in April Down to 2.82% - Economic Development Ministry

Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 2.82 percent from 3.15 percent a week earlier, Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russia's inflation in annual terms slowed down to 2.82 percent from 3.15 percent a week earlier, Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Inflation slowed down to 0.04% in the period from April 11-17, 2023.

In annual terms, the rate of price growth continued to decline � to 2.82% year-on-year," the statement said.

This is the minimum level of inflation in Russia since March 2020, when it was 2.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Price March April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkiy ..

Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed exempts 426 citizens from payi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed exempts 426 citizens from paying housing loans worth over AE ..

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov Will Not Evade Meetings With US Officials i ..

Lavrov Will Not Evade Meetings With US Officials in New York If They Meet - Nebe ..

1 minute ago
 Biden to Host Spanish President Sanchez On May 12 ..

Biden to Host Spanish President Sanchez On May 12 - White House

1 minute ago
 Maulana Fazl rejects Bilawal’s talk offer with P ..

Maulana Fazl rejects Bilawal’s talk offer with PTI: Sources

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine Conflict Shows US Munitions Spending Estim ..

Ukraine Conflict Shows US Munitions Spending Estimates for Future Wars 'Low' - A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.