MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Inflation in Russia in annual terms slowed to 4.3% as of March 27 from 5.99% a week earlier, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that inflation in Russia will be below 4% in March and will continue falling in the future.

"From March 21-27, 2023, (Russia's) inflation slowed down to 0.05%, in annual terms - to 4.3% year-on-year," the ministry said.

This is the lowest indicator since October 2020, when it amounted to 3.99%.