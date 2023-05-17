Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 2.34% on May 15 from 2.32% on May 10, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 2.34% on May 15 from 2.32% on May 10, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"From May 11-15, 2023, prices increased by 0.04%. Year-on-year inflation has practically remained at the level of last week, amounting to 2.34%," the ministry said.