Russia's Inflation In Annual Terms Up To 2.34% On May 15 - Economic Development Ministry

Published May 17, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 2.34% on May 15 from 2.32% on May 10, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"From May 11-15, 2023, prices increased by 0.04%. Year-on-year inflation has practically remained at the level of last week, amounting to 2.34%," the ministry said.

