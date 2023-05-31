Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 2.41% on May 29 compared to 2.36% a week earlier, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 2.41% on May 29 compared to 2.36% a week earlier, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"From May 23-29, 2023, prices increased by 0.08%. Year-on-year inflation was 2.41%," the report said.