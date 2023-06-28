Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 3.21% on June 26 compared to 2.96% a week earlier, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 3.21% on June 26 compared to 2.96% a week earlier, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"From June 20-26, 2023, prices increased by 0.16%. Year-on-year inflation was 3.21%," the statement said.