Russia's Inflation In Annual Terms Up To 3.21% On June 26 - Economic Development Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Russia's Inflation in Annual Terms Up to 3.21% on June 26 - Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 3.21% on June 26 compared to 2.96% a week earlier, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

"From June 20-26, 2023, prices increased by 0.16%. Year-on-year inflation was 3.21%," the statement said.

