MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Inflation in Russia in annual terms accelerated to 3.43% as of July 3, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday.

Inflation in Russia in annual terms stood at 3.21% a week earlier.