MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Annualized inflation in Russia will return to the 4-percent target from the lower levels of recent months faster than Russia's central bank previously expected, but a prolonged slowdown in the global economy may subdue inflation in the medium term, the regulator said on Friday.

Russia's inflation in February amounted to 2.3 percent year-on-year, 0.1 percentage points lower than in January. According to the official forecast, the regulator expected inflation to reach 3.5-4 percent by the end of 2020 and remain close to 4 percent in the future.

"Inflation will return to the Bank of Russia's target from the low level of recent months faster than previously forecast. However, a pronounced and prolonged slowdown in the global economy, as well as the impact of increased uncertainty and the tightened of monetary policy on domestic demand can become significant disinflation factors in the medium term," the central bank said in its consumer price bulletin.

The weakening of the Russian ruble since early March is a significant but short-term factor for inflation, the central bank said.

"Since early March, there has been a significant change in the external environment, including the spread of the coronavirus epidemic outside of China and a sharp change in the situation on the oil market due to the expiration of the OPEC+ agreement. The weakening of the ruble caused by these events is a significant but short-term inflationary factor," it said.

This time, however, the Bank of Russia did not publish the traditional forecast of annual inflation.