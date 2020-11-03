(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia's inflation in the period through 2023 may fall significantly below the central bank's baseline forecast due to weak aggregate demand and lower oil and gas revenues, the Bank of Russia said in its monetary policy report.

"A more significant influence of disinflationary factors may require more prolonged and, potentially, more pronounced accommodative monetary policy than it is currently stipulated in our baseline scenario," the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said in a commentary to the report.

In October, the Bank of Russia narrowed the inflation forecast range for the current year to 3.9-4.2 percent from the previous estimate of 3.7-4.2 percent, the inflation forecast for 2021 was kept at 3.5-4 percent, and for 2022 and 2023 - at the level of 4 percent.