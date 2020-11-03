UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Inflation May Fall Well Below Baseline Forecast Through 2023 - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:21 AM

Russia's Inflation May Fall Well Below Baseline Forecast Through 2023 - Central Bank

Russia's inflation in the period through 2023 may fall significantly below the central bank's baseline forecast due to weak aggregate demand and lower oil and gas revenues, the Bank of Russia said in its monetary policy report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia's inflation in the period through 2023 may fall significantly below the central bank's baseline forecast due to weak aggregate demand and lower oil and gas revenues, the Bank of Russia said in its monetary policy report.

"A more significant influence of disinflationary factors may require more prolonged and, potentially, more pronounced accommodative monetary policy than it is currently stipulated in our baseline scenario," the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said in a commentary to the report.

In October, the Bank of Russia narrowed the inflation forecast range for the current year to 3.9-4.2 percent from the previous estimate of 3.7-4.2 percent, the inflation forecast for 2021 was kept at 3.5-4 percent, and for 2022 and 2023 - at the level of 4 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Russia Oil Bank May October Gas From

Recent Stories

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

19 minutes ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Awards MIT Solve P ..

1 hour ago

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

2 hours ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

2 hours ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.