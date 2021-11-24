UrduPoint.com

Russia's Inflation May Top 7.4% In 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:23 PM

Russia's Inflation May Top 7.4% in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

Inflation in Russia in 2021 may turn out to be higher than 7.4%, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters at a briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Inflation in Russia in 2021 may turn out to be higher than 7.4%, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters at a briefing.

"I would not like to tell you our estimates now, of course, there are working estimates.

We do not rule out that the 7.4% estimate may be exceeded," Reshetnikov said.

In mid-October, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade raised the estimate of inflation in Russia for 2021 to 7.4% from 5.8%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia May From

Recent Stories

Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Publi ..

Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Public Life

2 minutes ago
 UAE crown prince makes first Turkey visit in decad ..

UAE crown prince makes first Turkey visit in decade

2 minutes ago
 Medical student of CMC Larkana found dead in her h ..

Medical student of CMC Larkana found dead in her hostel room

2 minutes ago
 Corn mixed wheat flour could help address nutritio ..

Corn mixed wheat flour could help address nutritional deficiencies: Vice Chancel ..

4 minutes ago
 Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German ..

Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

4 minutes ago
 UN agency urges countries to strengthen food secto ..

UN agency urges countries to strengthen food sector against shocks such as Covid ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.