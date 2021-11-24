Inflation in Russia in 2021 may turn out to be higher than 7.4%, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters at a briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Inflation in Russia in 2021 may turn out to be higher than 7.4%, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters at a briefing.

"I would not like to tell you our estimates now, of course, there are working estimates.

We do not rule out that the 7.4% estimate may be exceeded," Reshetnikov said.

In mid-October, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade raised the estimate of inflation in Russia for 2021 to 7.4% from 5.8%.