MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Russia's annualized inflation accelerated to 5.2 percent in January from 4.9 percent the previous month, according to the country's statistics body, Rosstat.

"In January 2021, compared to December 2020, the consumer price index was 100.7%, compared to January 2020 - 100.4% (in December 2019 - 100.4%)," Rosstat said.

More than 22 of Russia's 85 regions, republics and territories saw an inflation acceleration of more than 0.8%. Prices on consumer goods in Moscow and St Petersburg grew by 0.

9 and 0.7 percent.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Polina Kryuchkova, said earlier in the week that government policies to stabilize prices on stable food products has begun to stabilize inflation rates, but that peak inflation will pass in the second quarter of the year.

In 2020, the consumer price index for food in Russia increased by 6.69 percent, for non-food products by 4.79 percent. Prices for services increased by 2.7 percent, according to Rosstat.