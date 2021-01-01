Inflation in Russia will be 4.9 percent in 2020 and 0.8 percent in December, according to Rosstat's estimates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Inflation in Russia will be 4.9 percent in 2020 and 0.8 percent in December, according to Rosstat's estimates.

"According to preliminary data, the consumer price index in December 2020 will be 100.

8 percent, and 104.9 percent from the beginning of the year," the agency said.

According to the Bank of Russia forecast, inflation is expected in the range of 4.6-4.9 percent in 2020, and 3.5-4 percent in 2021, and then it will be close to the target level of 4 percent.