MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia's annual inflation has now slowed down to 3.25 percent and may further decelerate to 3 percent in early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"No, according to the latest data, our inflation is 3.25 percent, it is a very good figure.

At the beginning of next year, we may well see 3 percent," Putin said during his press conference.

He noted that inflation needs to be targeted and reduced.

"Because rising inflation means a reduction in real incomes of citizens," the president added.

In mid-December, Russia's central bank forecast annual inflation in Russia below 3 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and at 3.5-4 percent in full year 2020.