- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia's Inflation Slowed Down to 3.25%, May Further Drop to 3% Early Next Year - Putin
Russia's Inflation Slowed Down To 3.25%, May Further Drop To 3% Early Next Year - Putin
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:02 PM
Russia's annual inflation has now slowed down to 3.25 percent and may further decelerate to 3 percent in early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia's annual inflation has now slowed down to 3.25 percent and may further decelerate to 3 percent in early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"No, according to the latest data, our inflation is 3.25 percent, it is a very good figure.
At the beginning of next year, we may well see 3 percent," Putin said during his press conference.
He noted that inflation needs to be targeted and reduced.
"Because rising inflation means a reduction in real incomes of citizens," the president added.
In mid-December, Russia's central bank forecast annual inflation in Russia below 3 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and at 3.5-4 percent in full year 2020.