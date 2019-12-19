UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Inflation Slowed Down To 3.25%, May Further Drop To 3% Early Next Year - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

Russia's Inflation Slowed Down to 3.25%, May Further Drop to 3% Early Next Year - Putin

Russia's annual inflation has now slowed down to 3.25 percent and may further decelerate to 3 percent in early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia's annual inflation has now slowed down to 3.25 percent and may further decelerate to 3 percent in early 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"No, according to the latest data, our inflation is 3.25 percent, it is a very good figure.

At the beginning of next year, we may well see 3 percent," Putin said during his press conference.

He noted that inflation needs to be targeted and reduced.

"Because rising inflation means a reduction in real incomes of citizens," the president added.

In mid-December, Russia's central bank forecast annual inflation in Russia below 3 percent in the first quarter of 2020, and at 3.5-4 percent in full year 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Bank Vladimir Putin May 2020

Recent Stories

KSE-100 plunges 2.33%

1 second ago

Russian Energy Minister to Attend Trilateral Gas T ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Suggests Amendment Limiting Presidents to 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Putin Says Former Soviet Republics' Leaders Will M ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Wants to Maintain Relations With US Regardl ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani skiers get training in Changchun

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.