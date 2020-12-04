UrduPoint.com
Russia's Inflation To Reach 4.6-4.8% In 2020 - Economic Development Ministry

Russia's Inflation to Reach 4.6-4.8% in 2020 - Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Inflation in Russia will amount to 4.6-4.8 percent this year, according to the economic development ministry's report.

In December, the inflation is expected to be in the range from 0.6-0.7 percent

In the basic version of the forecast prepared by the ministry in September, the inflation was expected at 3.8 percent in 2020.

