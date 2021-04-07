UrduPoint.com
Russia's Inflation To Slow Down To 5.5-5.6% Year-on-Year In April - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russia's inflation will slow down to 0.5-0.6 percent month-on-month in April from 0.7 percent in March, or to 5.5-5.6 percent in annualized terms from 5.8 percent in March, according to the Russian Economic Development Ministry's fresh report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia's inflation will slow down to 0.5-0.6 percent month-on-month in April from 0.7 percent in March, or to 5.5-5.6 percent in annualized terms from 5.8 percent in March, according to the Russian Economic Development Ministry's fresh report.

"The peak of annual inflation was passed in March (5.8 percent year-on-year after 5.7 percent year-on-year in February and 5.2 percent year-on-year in January). Starting from April, annualized inflation is expected to slow down, given the phasing out low base of the beginning of last year.

In April, inflation in monthly terms, according to estimates, will be 0.5-0.6 percent month-on-month, which corresponds to the range of 5.5-5.6 percent in annualized terms," the document says.

According to Rosstat, inflation in Russia slowed down to 0.66 percent in March from 0.78 percent in February, but annualized inflation increased to 5.8 percent in March from 5.7 percent in February.

