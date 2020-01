(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russia's inflation amounted to 3 percent in 2019, and it reached 0.4 percent in December 2019, which is a 0.1 percent increase compared to November 2019, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday, confirming its preliminary forecast released in late December.

"The consumer price index made 100.4 percent in December 2019 compared to November 2019 and 103.0 percent compared to December 2018," Rosstat said in a statement.

Russia's food inflation made 0.7 percent in December 2019, while non-food prices surged by 2.6 percent.