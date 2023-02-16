Russia's international reserves have decreased by 2% to $589 billion on February 10 from $601 billion on February 3, the Central Bank of Russia said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russia's international reserves have decreased by 2% to $589 billion on February 10 from $601 billion on February 3, the Central Bank of Russia said on Thursday.

