Russia's International Reserves Decrease By 2% To $589Bln From Feb 3-10 - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 07:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Russia's international reserves have decreased by 2% to $589 billion on February 10 from $601 billion on February 3, the Central Bank of Russia said on Thursday.

"The volume of international reserves as of February 10 amounted to $589 billion, having decreased by $12 billion, or by 2%, due to negative revaluation over the week," the statement said.

