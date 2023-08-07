Open Menu

Russia's International Reserves Drop To 5th Place In World In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Russia's International Reserves Drop to 5th Place in World in May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russia's gold and foreign Currency reserves dropped by $11.6 billion to $584.2 billion in May 2023 and ranked fifth after being replaced by India, an analysis of the central banks' data conducted by Sputnik showed on Monday.

In the summer of 2021, India took the fourth place in the world in terms of international reserves, but already in 2022 it was ousted by Russia. The latter's international reserves, including those frozen by the Western countries, stood at $540 billion then, while India's reserves were estimated at $532 billion.

In May 2023, China topped the gold and foreign currency reserves global rating with $3.

371 trillion, while Japan took the second place ($1.254 trillion) and Switzerland ranked the third ($886 billion).

Saudi Arabia ($442.2 billion), Hong Kong ($421 billion), South Korea ($420.9 billion), Brazil ($343.5 billion) and Singapore ($325.7 billion) were also listed in the top-10 international reserves rating as of late May, according to the statistics.

The analysis is based on information from 100 national central banks that have published data on their international reserves as of May.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Russia China Hong Kong Singapore Brazil Japan South Korea Switzerland May Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

11 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

15 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

16 hours ago
AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

18 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

19 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

19 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

20 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

21 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business