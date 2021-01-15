Russia's international reserves of the Russian Federation grew by $41.4 billion, or 7.47 percent, in 2020, to $595.774 billion, the Bank of Russia said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia's international reserves of the Russian Federation grew by $41.4 billion, or 7.47 percent, in 2020, to $595.774 billion, the Bank of Russia said.

At the beginning of 2020, they amounted to $554.359 billion. In December, the reserves increased by $13.098 billion, or 2.25 percent.

Russia's international reserves include foreign assets with highest liquidity held by the Bank of Russia and the government. Reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and cash in foreign currencies.

In 2019, Russia's international reserves increased by 18.3 percent to $554.4 billion. They reached an all-time high of $600.7 billion on August 7, 2020.