UrduPoint.com

Russia's International Settlements In Dollars Almost Completely Stopped - Finance Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Russia's International Settlements in Dollars Almost Completely Stopped - Finance Ministry

Russian companies have almost completely stopped making international settlements in dollars, while the share of settlements in euros is small and vanishing, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian companies have almost completely stopped making international settlements in Dollars, while the share of settlements in Euros is small and vanishing, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Thursday.

"I think that it is no secret that cross-border ruble-dollar settlements are practically, I would say, non-existent. There are isolated episodes, which occur from time to time - from a systemic point of view, there are no such settlements. There are some ruble-euro settlements, but they are almost gone," Moiseev said at the "Banks. Transformation. Economy. 2.0" conference.

Such measures are due to the blocking of Russian accounts abroad, long checks on payments for compliance with sanctions, and the reluctance to use such Currency because it simply may not reach the addressee.

Moiseev added that, finally, the turnover of soft currencies on the Moscow Exchange has reached a level "that more or less corresponds to the level of trade relations."

At the same time, according to the deputy finance minister, less active growth compared to other currencies of friendly countries is observed in regard to ruble-rupee settlements, in particular, this is due to currency restrictions in India.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Exchange Moscow Russia Same May From Share

Recent Stories

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consol ..

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consolidate Peace Promotion Efforts

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Turkey to Continue Work Regarding Implemen ..

Russia, Turkey to Continue Work Regarding Implementation of Grain Deal - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Lawmaker Calls on Senator Feinstein to Step Down a ..

Lawmaker Calls on Senator Feinstein to Step Down as Her Absence Risks Democratic ..

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F firmly against talks with PTI: Jamiat Ulema- ..

JUI-F firmly against talks with PTI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulan ..

9 minutes ago
 KCCI organises catalogue exhibition of Belgian com ..

KCCI organises catalogue exhibition of Belgian companies

3 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan highlights key role of religious l ..

Ahmed Al Jarwan highlights key role of religious leaders in promoting tolerance, ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.