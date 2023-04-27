(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian companies have almost completely stopped making international settlements in Dollars, while the share of settlements in Euros is small and vanishing, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said on Thursday.

"I think that it is no secret that cross-border ruble-dollar settlements are practically, I would say, non-existent. There are isolated episodes, which occur from time to time - from a systemic point of view, there are no such settlements. There are some ruble-euro settlements, but they are almost gone," Moiseev said at the "Banks. Transformation. Economy. 2.0" conference.

Such measures are due to the blocking of Russian accounts abroad, long checks on payments for compliance with sanctions, and the reluctance to use such Currency because it simply may not reach the addressee.

Moiseev added that, finally, the turnover of soft currencies on the Moscow Exchange has reached a level "that more or less corresponds to the level of trade relations."

At the same time, according to the deputy finance minister, less active growth compared to other currencies of friendly countries is observed in regard to ruble-rupee settlements, in particular, this is due to currency restrictions in India.