Russia's Krasnodar, Khabarovsk Regions To Get Over $41Mln For Flood Protection - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Russia's Krasnodar and Khabarovsk regions will receive over 3 billion rubles ($41.07 million) for construction of engineering structures for protection against floods, the Russian cabinet said on Tuesday, adding that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has already signed a relevant decree.

The Krasnodar region, located in the North Caucasus, will get over 69 million rubles, while the Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk will receive over 3 billion rubles, with the money set to be distributed from Russia's Federal budget for 2021-2022, the cabinet specified. The funds will be used for building dams and strengthening the coastlines.

"In Komsomolsk-on-Amur [a city in Khabarovsk region], hydraulic structures will be built to protect Mendeleev and Pobeda settlements, and Parkovy and Parus neighborhoods from flooding.

Over 1,600 houses are located in the area, and over 10,000 people live there. The damage from the possible floods is estimated at over 12 billion rubles," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

According to the cabinet, engineering installations that will be mounted in the Krasnodar region's Krymsky administrative district will secure over 6,000 houses and 40,000 people form inundation. The potential damage from floods is estimated at 52 billion rubles there.

The Russian government added it had allocated over 800 million rubles to Tatarstan and the Stavropol region for protection against floods.

