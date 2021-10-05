Russia's state debt will not exceed the safety margin even if it totals more than 21% of the GDP in line with expectations, Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday

"The state debt will grow next year, net borrowing will amount to 2.308 trillion rubles ($31.7billion) ... We will exceed 21%.

I believe that the debt is still within a safe zone, we still have a margin of safety. In this sense, the debt is our second reserve," Kudrin told the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

Kudrin expressed the belief that the national budget has a sufficient "safety cushion" to respond to challenges similar to the coronavirus pandemic without spending money from the national Wealth fund.