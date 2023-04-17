UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lavrov Arrives In Brazil To Hold High-Level Talks On Economy, Multipolarity

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Russia's Lavrov Arrives in Brazil to Hold High-Level Talks on Economy, Multipolarity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday arrived in Brazil's capital of Brasilia on an official visit to hold meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and presidential adviser on international affairs Celso Amorim, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The high-level talks are expected to focus on multipolarity and strengthening of the bilateral cooperation in the economic sector.

Later in the day, the Russian foreign minister will deliver a speech at the Brazilian Rio Branco Institute and answer the students' questions.

Brazil is the first leg of Lavrov's tour to several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21 and include Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

Russia considers Latin America a friendly region and also "one of the centers where the multipolar world is shaping up," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. Moscow is determined to maintain dynamic dialogue and develop constructive cooperation that "is not subjected to any dictates from the outside," the ministry noted.

