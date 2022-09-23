MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, have discussed bilateral energy cooperation on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The foreign ministers discussed promising directions of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary as well as practical tasks for further development in the energy sector amid the unfavorable international environment," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides exchanged views on several issues of UN operations and current international problems of mutual interest, the statement read.

In September 2021, Hungary and Gazprom struck a deal involving supplies of 4.5 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually for the next 15 years. The contract prompted an outcry among Western nations, while Kiev claimed that it undermined Ukraine's status as a transit country. In response, Budapest said that Hungary is a sovereign country and decides on its own where to buy gas and how to have it delivered.

In late August, Szijjarto said that Budapest came to an agreement with Gazprom on the supply of additional 5.8 million cubic meters of gas daily starting from September 1.