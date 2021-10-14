Russia's Liquids Production Can Exceed 522Mln Tonnes In 2021 - Novak
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russia's oil and condensate production can exceed 522 million tonnes in 2021, Deputy Prime Minster Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
"The Russian Energy Ministry made an estimate of 522 (million tonnes), I believe it may be higher," Novak told reporters, asked about the forecast for national oil and condensate production.