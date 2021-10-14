UrduPoint.com

Russia's Liquids Production Can Exceed 522Mln Tonnes In 2021 - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Russia's Liquids Production Can Exceed 522Mln Tonnes in 2021 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russia's oil and condensate production can exceed 522 million tonnes in 2021, Deputy Prime Minster Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The Russian Energy Ministry made an estimate of 522 (million tonnes), I believe it may be higher," Novak told reporters, asked about the forecast for national oil and condensate production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil May Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

1 minute ago
 Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in Nove ..

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in November - Lavrov

25 minutes ago
 Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse German ..

Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse Germany

25 minutes ago
 Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations ..

Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations, links trade with India to K- ..

26 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases ..

Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Ce ..

26 minutes ago
 Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan ..

Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan card distribution program': Ja ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.