UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's LNG Export To Grow 44% Year-on-Year To 39Bln Cubic Meters In 2019 - Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russia's LNG Export to Grow 44% Year-on-Year to 39Bln Cubic Meters in 2019 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia's exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will grow by almost 44 percent to about 39 billion cubic meters, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article in the Energy Policy magazine.

"We hope that this year, liquefied gas exports will grow by almost 44 percent and will reach about 39 billion cubic meters," Novak said.

According to the minister, such growth is largely due to the launch of the Yamal LNG plant at its design capacity at the end of 2018.

Also in April of this year, the first LNG shipment from KriogazVysotsk plant in the Leningrad Region was conducted. Deliveries from the plant will go both to the domestic and to foreign markets, including to Northern Europe, Scandinavia and the Baltic region, the minister recalled.

In addition, a final investment decision was made on the Arctic LNG 2 project. Next year, the implementation of a comprehensive plan to develop the production of liquefied natural gas on the Yamal Peninsula will continue, Novak noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Europe April Gas 2018 Market From Billion

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

3 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

2 hours ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

2 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

2 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

2 hours ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.