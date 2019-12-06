(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russia's exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will grow by almost 44 percent to about 39 billion cubic meters, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article in the Energy Policy magazine.

"We hope that this year, liquefied gas exports will grow by almost 44 percent and will reach about 39 billion cubic meters," Novak said.

According to the minister, such growth is largely due to the launch of the Yamal LNG plant at its design capacity at the end of 2018.

Also in April of this year, the first LNG shipment from KriogazVysotsk plant in the Leningrad Region was conducted. Deliveries from the plant will go both to the domestic and to foreign markets, including to Northern Europe, Scandinavia and the Baltic region, the minister recalled.

In addition, a final investment decision was made on the Arctic LNG 2 project. Next year, the implementation of a comprehensive plan to develop the production of liquefied natural gas on the Yamal Peninsula will continue, Novak noted.