MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia will reach approximately 41.5 billion cubic meters this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Today, we produce about 30 million tons of LNG and supply it to world markets ... this is about 41.5 billion cubic meters of gas that will be supplied this year as a whole as LNG," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.