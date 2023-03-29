(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in February amounted to 2.5 million tons, decreasing by 5.6% year-on-year and by 2.1% month-on-month, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"A total of 2.

5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas were produced, which is by 5.6% less than in February 2022, and by 2.1% less than in January 2023," the report said.

According to Rosstat, in the two months of 2023 Russia's LNG production amounted to 5.1 million tons, which is 9.5% less than in the same period of 2022.