Russia's LNG Production Amounted To 2.9Mln Tons In March - Rosstat

Russia's LNG Production Amounted to 2.9Mln Tons in March - Rosstat

Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in March amounted to 2.9 million tons, decreasing by 2.8% year-on-year and increasing by 13.5% month-on-month, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"A total of 2.9 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas were produced, which is by 2.8 % less than in March 2022, and by 13.5% more than in February 2023," the report said

According to Rosstat, in the three months of 2023 Russia's LNG production amounted to 8 million tons, which is by 7.2% less than in the same period of 2022.

