Russia's LNG Production Plan Upgraded To 80-140 Mln Tonnes Yearly By 2035- Energy Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:32 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production plan has been upgraded to 80-140 million tonnes per year by 2035, according to the Energy Strategy for the period until 2035, which the cabinet approved earlier on Thursday.

Under the previous plan, Russia was expected to produce 70-82 million tonnes of LNG per year by 2035.

The LNG production plan for 2024 remains unchanged, standing at 46-65 million tonnes yearly.

The gas production plan has been upgraded to 860-1,000 billion cubic meters per year by 2035, from the previously planned 850-924 billion cubic meters.

