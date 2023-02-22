(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in January increased by 13% year-on-year and by 7.7% month-ob-month to 2.6 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"A total of 2.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas were produced, which is by 13% less than in January 2022, and by 7.7% less than in December 2022," the report said.