Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in 2022 increased by 8.1% year-on-year to 32.5 million tonnes, in December the figure decreased by 4.8% year-on-year to 2.8 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in 2022 increased by 8.1% year-on-year to 32.5 million tonnes, in December the figure decreased by 4.8% year-on-year to 2.8 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"A total of 2.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas were produced, which is by 4.8% less than in December 2021, and by 0.4% more than in November 2022. LNG production in 2022 amounted to 32.5 million tonnes, which is by 8.1% more than in the same period of 2021," the report said.