MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) output in January-November 2022 increased by 9.5% year-on-year to 29.7 million tonnes, in November the figure decreased by 0.7% year-on-year to 2.8 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"A total of 2.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas were produced, which is by 0.7% less than in November 2021, and by 0.5% less than in October 2022. LNG production in the 11 months of 2022 amounted to 29.7 million tonnes, which is by 9.5% more than in the same period of 2021," the report said.