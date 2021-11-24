UrduPoint.com

Russia's LP Gas Price Drops 11.6%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:32 PM

Russia's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) traded 11.6% lower at St. Petersburg commodity exchange SPIMEX on Wednesday than the previous day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russia's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) traded 11.6% lower at St. Petersburg commodity exchange SPIMEX on Wednesday than the previous day.

The LPG price nose-dived to 33,102 rubles ($443) per tonne. It surged 9.6% on Tuesday to a high of 37,453 rubles per tonne.

Summer diesel fuel traded at 50,750 rubles per tonne, up 0.16% from Tuesday, while the summer blend shed 0.42% to trade at 60,422 rubles per tonne.

