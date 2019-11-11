UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lukoil Boosts Oil Production To 65.43Mln Tonnes In First Nine Months Of 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia's Lukoil has increased its oil production in the first nine months of 2019 by 0.6 percent, compared to the same period last year, bringing it to 65.43 million tonnes, the company said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lukoil has increased hydrocarbon production by 1.6 percent to 2.337 million barrels per day over the given period.

The amount of oil processed at the company's refineries surged by 2.8 percent, compared to the first nine months of 2018, reaching 51.7 million tonnes.

