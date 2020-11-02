MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has met with Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov in Baghdad to discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation projects, the Russian oil company said in a press release on Monday.

"Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail received a delegation of PJSC LUKOIL headed by its President Vagit Alekperov today in Baghdad. The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Iraq Maxim Maximov. The parties discussed the progress of the West Qurna-2 project and Eridu field (Block-10), as well as prospects for cooperation in other areas in Iraq," the company said.

According to the press release, Al-Kadhimi suggested that the cooperation and coordination between the Iraqi Oil Ministry and Lukoil be expanded.

The West Qurna-2 oilfield in southern Iraq is one of the largest in the world with estimated recoverable reserves of 12.9 billion barrels. Lukoil owns 75 percent of the West Qurna-2 oil field development project, with the remaining share of 25 percent owned by the Iraqi North Oil Company.

The Eridu field was discovered by Lukoil in 2016, which became the biggest oil field discovery for Iraq over the past two decades.