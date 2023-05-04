UrduPoint.com

Russia's Lukoil Completes Sale Of ISAB Refinery In Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Russia's Lukoil Completes Sale of ISAB Refinery in Italy

Russian oil giant Lukoil has completed sale of the ISAB refinery in Italy, the company said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian oil giant Lukoil has completed sale of the ISAB refinery in Italy, the company said on Thursday.

"PJSC LUKOIL announces that LITASCO S.A., 100% subsidiary of LUKOIL, and G.O.I. ENERGY S.

r.l. (hereinafter "G.O.I. ENERGY") completed sale of ISAB S.r.l. (hereinafter "ISAB") to G.O.I. ENERGY after fulfillment of certain conditions precedent including receipt of necessary approvals from the Italian authorities," Lukoil said in a statement.

