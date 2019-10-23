(@imziishan)

Russia's Lukoil has not held any negotiations on buying Brazilian Petrobras' stakes in two oil production projects in Nigeria, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources said on October 9 that the Russian energy giant had expressed commitment to "finalize the ongoing investment decision towards acquiring stakes from Brazil's Petrobras in two Nigerian fields.

"We have not conducted any negotiations on Petrobras," Alekperov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum.

