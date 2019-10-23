UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lukoil Denies Negotiating Acquisition Of Brazilian Petrobras' Stakes In Nigeria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia's Lukoil Denies Negotiating Acquisition of Brazilian Petrobras' Stakes in Nigeria

Russia's Lukoil has not held any negotiations on buying Brazilian Petrobras' stakes in two oil production projects in Nigeria, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia's Lukoil has not held any negotiations on buying Brazilian Petrobras' stakes in two oil production projects in Nigeria, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources said on October 9 that the Russian energy giant had expressed commitment to "finalize the ongoing investment decision towards acquiring stakes from Brazil's Petrobras in two Nigerian fields.

"

"We have not conducted any negotiations on Petrobras," Alekperov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the two-day forum, which opens on Wednesday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Sochi Brazil Nigeria October Media From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan to play role of heroin in upcoming fil ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 2 (47%) Pakistanis claim that Biryani ..

9 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada under fire again for sharing her imag ..

31 minutes ago

Accountability Court rejects Maryam Nawaz's plea t ..

46 minutes ago

Pentagon chief visits Iraq as US quits northern Sy ..

6 minutes ago

Boks braced for 'slippery' Wales in World Cup semi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.