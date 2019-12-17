UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lukoil Expects OPEC+ Deal To Keep Decreasing Oil Price Volatility Until 2035

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:48 PM

The OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts will continue decreasing the oil price volatility in the period until 2035, although some volatility will still be present, Russia's Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts will continue decreasing the oil price volatility in the period until 2035, although some volatility will still be present, Russia's Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast.

"The oil market is quite volatile historically. The oil price changes can have quite a wide range due to different factors. We expect that the oil price will remain volatile in the future, but the implementation of the OPEC+ deal will contribute to decreasing the fluctuation amplitude," Lukoil said.

