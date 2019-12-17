The OPEC+ deal on oil production cuts will continue decreasing the oil price volatility in the period until 2035, although some volatility will still be present, Russia's Lukoil said on Tuesday in its forecast

"The oil market is quite volatile historically. The oil price changes can have quite a wide range due to different factors. We expect that the oil price will remain volatile in the future, but the implementation of the OPEC+ deal will contribute to decreasing the fluctuation amplitude," Lukoil said.