Russia's Lukoil, Italy's Eni Discover Oil Deposit At Block 10 Offshore Mexico

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 01:47 PM

Russian energy giant Lukoil together with Italy's Eni have discovered a new oil deposit at block 10 offshore Mexico that may contain up to 200 million barrels of oil equivalent according to preliminary estimates, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Russian energy giant Lukoil together with Italy's Eni have discovered a new oil deposit at block 10 offshore Mexico that may contain up to 200 million barrels of oil equivalent according to preliminary estimates, the company said on Monday.

"PJSC LUKOIL (hereinafter - the Company) announces a new oil finding in the Sayulita prospecting area of Block 10 offshore Mexico following the drilling of an exploratory well. According to preliminary estimates, the initial geological resources of the new accumulation may contain up to 200 Mboe in place. The Sayulita-1 EXP well is the second consecutive successful well drilled by the Company in partnership with the operator Eni as part of its Block 10 commitments," Lukoil said in a press release.

