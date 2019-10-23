Russia's Lukoil is negotiating with Ghana work on the country's deep-water block and intends to finalize the talks by the end of the year, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia's Lukoil is negotiating with Ghana work on the country's deep-water block and intends to finalize the talks by the end of the year, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Wednesday.

"We are conducting quite active negotiations with Ghana's government on the deep-water block, jointly with Aker.

I hope that we will hold a round of negotiations together, including a meeting with Ghanaian leadership, which will be held there," Alekperov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa business forum.

"I hope we will finalize the negotiating process by the end of the year," he added.

