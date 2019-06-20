(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's Lukoil plans LNG projects abroad, particularly in Congo and Cameroon, CEO Vagit Alekperov said during an annual meeting of shareholders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia's Lukoil plans LNG projects abroad, particularly in Congo and Cameroon, CEO Vagit Alekperov said during an annual meeting of shareholders.

Asked whether the company plans LNG projects, Alekperov said: "Yes, we are planning, but only outside the Russian Federation.

"Russian legislation only allows state-owned companies to work on the shelf. We hope that in the medium term, these restrictions will be lifted, because the company has competencies and works in the Barents Sea. The same applies to LNG projects. Legislation allows only those projects that began to be implemented before 2013. That is Novatek. Therefore, we are looking at projects in Congo and, most likely, in Cameroon," he said.