MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian oil producer Lukoil plans to complete exploration on Block 10 in Iraq in 2020 , the company 's CEO told reporters on Thursday.

"As for Block 10, and, in particular the Eridu deposit, we will complete the exploration phase in 2020. Now, one well is in operation, another well is independent, and we hope that in the fall or early next year we will proceed to negotiations on the commercialization of these discoveries. The contract has been signed, there our agreed premium is $6 per barrel.

We will not change the contract," Vagit Alekperov said.

Lukoil is currently working on two projects in Iraq - West Qurna-2 and Block 10. The company obtained the rights for exploration and subsequent development of Block 10 jointly with the Japanese Inpex Corporation, which holds 40 percent of the project's shares. The contract holder from the Iraqi side is the state-owned South Oil Company. The service contract will be in effect for 25 years with a possible five-year extension.