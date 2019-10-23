Russia's Lukoil intends to expand its presence in the Republic of the Congo jointly with Italy's Eni, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia's Lukoil intends to expand its presence in the Republic of the Congo jointly with Italy's Eni, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Wednesday.

"We have a desire to further expand our presence there jointly with Eni," Alekperov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa forum in Russia's Sochi.

He noted that work on the already existing project had been launched.

In September, Lukoil acquired a 25 percent stake in Marine XII, a hydrocarbons production project in the Republic of the Congo. Eni is the operator of the project.

The two-day Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, starts on Wednesday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.