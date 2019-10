Russia's Lukoil is showing interest in buying Brazilian Petrobras' stakes in two oil production projects in Nigeria, the Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources said on Wednesday

Nigerian Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva received a delegation representing Lukoil on Tuesday, according to the ministry.

"The LUKOIL delegation expressed their commitment to finalize the ongoing investment decision towards acquiring stakes from Brazil's Petrobras in two Nigerian fields in addition to actively recruiting locally, the vast talent in-country even as it expands its upstream portfolio," the Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources said in a statement.