MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Russian energy giant Lukoil said on Monday it has started drilling the first exploration well at Block 12 on the Mexican shelf, bringing the Russian oil major closer to uncovering evidence of turbidite deposits in the area.

"LUKOIL started drilling its first exploration well at Block 12 located in the southern area of the Gulf of Mexico. The Yoti West-1Exp well will be drilled by Valaris 8505 semisubmersible rig, which was transported to Block 12 after its successful work at Block 10 (the Sayulita-1EXP well)," the statement read.

The target of the exploration is turbidite deposits of Upper and Lower Miocene. Water depth at the drilling site is 207 meters (680 feet), Lukoil added.

Based on the results of the drilling, the company will make the decision whether or not to continue exploring the Block 12 well.

Lukoil acquired license for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons at Block 12 in 2017. The Gulf of Mexico well is a joint venture of Italian multinational energy company Eni with 40% and LUKOIL Upstream Mexico as the operator with 60%.