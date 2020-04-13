UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lukoil Supports OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal Fully - Press Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:04 PM

Russian energy corporation Lukoil supports fully OPEC+ new deal on oil production cuts, and has an understanding of how it will be reducing the output, Press Secretary Vitaliy Matushkin said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian energy corporation Lukoil supports fully OPEC+ new deal on oil production cuts, and has an understanding of how it will be reducing the output, Press Secretary Vitaliy Matushkin said on Monday.

"As for the official position of the company, Lukoil supports the conclusion of this agreement fully, we have been consistently in favor of the OPEC+ deal extension. We are thankful to the country's leadership and to Energy Minister Alexander Novak for the large-scale diplomatic effort done to make the oil producing companies deal a reality," Matushkin told reporters.

There is an understanding of how Lukoil will be reducing the oil production under the new deal, but it is too early to announce this, the press secretary added.

"The company has previously revealed its plans to scale down the 2020 investment program, regarding investment in foreign projects, first of all. The new OPEC+ restrictions will certainly result in investment reduction in the Russian production sector, by all the Russian companies, taking into consideration its scale and duration," Matushkin added.

