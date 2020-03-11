(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian oil giant LUKOIL will decide on investment in D33 oil field in the Baltic Sea by the end of the year, Senior Vice President for Oil and Gas Production Azat Shamsuarov said Wednesday.

"A lot of work is being done on the bigger D33 oil field and we intend to make the final investment decision during this year," Shamsuarov said in a teleconference.