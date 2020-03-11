UrduPoint.com
Russia's LUKOIL To Decide On D33 Baltic Sea Oil Field By End Of 2020 - Vice President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia's LUKOIL to Decide on D33 Baltic Sea Oil Field by End of 2020 - Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian oil giant LUKOIL will decide on investment in D33 oil field in the Baltic Sea by the end of the year, Senior Vice President for Oil and Gas Production Azat Shamsuarov said Wednesday.

"A lot of work is being done on the bigger D33 oil field and we intend to make the final investment decision during this year," Shamsuarov said in a teleconference.

