Russia's oil giant Lukoil is planning to invest this year up to $800 million in the development of Iraq's West Qurna-2, one of the largest oil fields in the world, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia 's oil giant Lukoil is planning to invest this year up to $800 million in the development of Iraq 's West Qurna-2, one of the largest oil fields in the world , the company 's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Thursday.

In February, the CEO said that the company was going to invest around $600 million in the project.

"The investment in Iraq [in West Qurna-2] this year will be from $700 million to $800 million," Alekperov told reporters.

The Russian company and Norway's Statoil were awarded a development contract for the oil field back in 2009. The oil production at West Qurna-2 started in 2014. Lukoil's interest in the project totals 75 percent.