Russia's Lukoil To Invest Up To $800Mln In Iraq's West Qurna-2 Oil Field In 2019 - CEO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:26 PM

Russia's Lukoil to Invest Up to $800Mln in Iraq's West Qurna-2 Oil Field in 2019 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia's oil giant Lukoil is planning to invest this year up to $800 million in the development of Iraq's West Qurna-2, one of the largest oil fields in the world, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Thursday.

In February, the CEO said that the company was going to invest around $600 million in the project.

"The investment in Iraq [in West Qurna-2] this year will be from $700 million to $800 million," Alekperov told reporters.

The Russian company and Norway's Statoil were awarded a development contract for the oil field back in 2009. The oil production at West Qurna-2 started in 2014. Lukoil's interest in the project totals 75 percent.

