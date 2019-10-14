UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Lukoil To Make Investing Decision On LNG Project In Cameroon By Year End - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

Russia's Lukoil to Make Investing Decision on LNG Project in Cameroon by Year End - CEO

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian energy giant Lukoil will make an investing decision on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Cameroon by the end of the year, the company's CEO, Vagit Alekperov, said on Monday.

Alekperov announced in late June that Lukoil planned to engage in LNG projects abroad, including in Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.

"Yes, certainly," Alekperov said, when asked whether the decision could be made by 2019 end.

Lukoil may also join some projects on the Arctic shelf, if oil price stands at $80-120 per barrel and if restrictions for private companies are lifted, Alekperov went on to say. He noted that company was not currently interested in engaging in these projects, as it was unprofitable, given the existing oil price.

"We made an attempt to enter [the projects], when the oil price stood at $80-120 per barrel," Alekperov recalled.

He said that the company was ready to study the possibility to participate in projects on the Arctic shelf if restrictions were lifted, when asked, whether Lukoil was ready to engage if oil prices made $80-120 per barrel again.

Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Kozak and Yury Trutnev decided in late August to draft a bill expanding the list of companies granted access to the Arctic shelf, while only Gazprom and Rosneft have this access as of now. Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin confirmed earlier in October that the Energy Ministry had already received from the Finance Ministry the concept of the bill on giving private energy companies access to the Arctic shelf, noting that the concept was already being discussed.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships are organizing on Monday the Russian-Saudi investment forum on the margins of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom. The forum unites over 300 participants from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Visit Saudi Vladimir Putin Price Saudi Arabia Congo Cameroon May June August October Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

13 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

13 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

13 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.