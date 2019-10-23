UrduPoint.com
Russia's Lukoil To Sign MoUs On Refining, Shelf Projects With African Nations - Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:39 PM

Russia's Lukoil will sign memorandums of understanding to study projects linked to shelf work, refining and downstream at Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, Vagit Alekperov, the president and CEO of the company, said Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia's Lukoil will sign memorandums of understanding to study projects linked to shelf work, refining and downstream at Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, Vagit Alekperov, the president and CEO of the company, said Wednesday.

"A number of memorandums of understanding ... to study new projects will be signed today," Alekperov said on the sidelines of the forum.

According to him, "these are mostly projects linked to the shelf, plus, a number of African countries have asked us to study and comment on downstream."

"We say in memoramdums ... that the companies will do their utmost to study [the projects] and, if it is economically advantageous, will then be able to continue talks," Alekperov said.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the two-day forum, which opens on Wednesday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

